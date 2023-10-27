Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill listed as questionable ahead of Week 8 vs. Colts

The New Orleans Saints will face the Indianapolis Colts this week. They have a lengthy injury report, with 13 players listed on the final injury report of the week. Do-it-all quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He was limited all week in practice and is dealing with a chest injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Hill has more fantasy value in daily fantasy leagues because his usage is so unpredictable. He has completed all three of his passes for 25 years through seven games. He has 140 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries and 115 yards on 15 receptions. With no bye weeks this week, you would have to have several injuries to consider playing Hill.

If Hill is inactive, it just means that guys like Juwan Johnson and Rashid Shaheed should see more targets in the passing game. If Hill is active, he isn’t a bad choice to try and make a pick outside the norm for DFS lineups.