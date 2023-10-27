How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for October 27 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Tonight’s episode will air on FS1 due to Fox carrying Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

We’re just eight days away from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and several matches for the card have already been laid out. Tonight, we’ll see the main event become official and two warring factions will once again battle each other.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Network: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event for Crown Jewel will feature Roman Reigns defending the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against L.A. Knight and the two will make it official with a contract signing this evening. The rising star Knight laid down the challenge to Reigns two weeks ago and had some strong words for Paul Heyman last Friday. We’ll see what these two will have to say to each other with their title showdown quickly approaching in just eight days.

Speaking of the Bloodline, it was made official this morning that John Cena will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. The 16-time world champion cut an impassioned promo last Friday where he brought up the fact that he hasn’t won a televised match in over 2,000 days and is motivated to turn it around. That brought out Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, who attacked Cena before Jey Uso came through the crowd to attack his brother. We’ll see how this match announcement carries over into tonight’s show.

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair last week, taking advantage of distractions from Bayley and Dakota Kai to win. The group then put the boots to Flair before being chased off by a returning Bianca Belair. The “EST” has been off tv since August when Damage CTRL attacked her backstage. We’ll be sure to hear from Belair tonight and see if a match between her and Sky is made for the near future.

Also on the show, we’ll get the LWO once again battling the Street Profits as Rey Mysterio preps for his U.S. title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.