Pick on the Total for Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series Game 1

The World Series begins on Friday as the Arizona Diamondbacks look to be the first time to ever win a World Series as a consensus underdog on the series price and are on the road to face the Texas Rangers.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers (-166, 8)

Nathan Eovaldi will look to continue his October resurgence, after posting a 9.30 ERA with just 20 1/3 innings completed in six starts in September has a 2.42 ERA with at least six innings filled in each of his four starts this postseason.

He faces a Diamondbacks lineup that has been more effective at home than on the road, averaging this postseason 4.75 runs per game away from home compared to 3.25 runs per game at home and during the regular season averaged 4.5 runs per game at home compared to 4.8 runs per game on the road.

As for the pitching, Zac Gallen gets the start for Diamondbacks, who overall this season between the regular season and postseason has a 3.61 ERA with 9.2 strikeouts and 2.2 walks per nine innings this season, but his numbers on the road are a concern.

Between the regular season and postseason, Gallen has a 4.49 ERA on the road with 1.2 home runs and 2.6 walks per nine innings allowed with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with nine runs in 11 innings surrendered in his two starts of the National League Championship Series.

The Diamondbacks back him up with a bullpen that has had mixed results, ranking 18th in the regular season in bullpen ERA but have. 2.94 ERA in the bullpen this postseason after ranking 30rd among all MLB teams in bullpen ERA from September 1 until the end of the regular season.

The bullpen improvement will be put to the test against a Rangers lineup that between the regular season and playoffs is leading the league in runs per game at home with over 5.9 per game with their nearly 1.8 home runs per game at home the top mark in the American League.

Between the regular season and playoffs, the Rangers are 24th in the league in bullpen ERA and with such a strong offense coupled with the pitching in this game on many fronts being suspect, it will be a hard hitting start to the World Series.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Over 8