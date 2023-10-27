How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Rangers in World Series Game 1 via live stream

After nearly seven rollicking months of baseball, the day is finally here: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are set to kick off the 119th World Series on Friday night, with first pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington set for 8:03 p.m. ET. It’s not the matchup just about anyone expected — the 84-win D-backs are among the most improbable pennant winners ever, while the Rangers seemed dead in the water after a September swoon cost them the AL West — but both of these teams have proven they’re no flukes over three rugged postseason rounds. Who will come out on top and take home title? We’ll begin to find out on Friday night, as Arizona sends Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) to the mound against red-hot Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63).

After winning just 84 games with a -15 run differential during the regular season, the D-backs weren’t supposed to get past the Brewers in the Wild Card round — much less sweep Milwaukee, then sweep the Dodgers and rally to stun the defending NL champion Phillies in the NLCS. And yet, here they are, riding breakout performances from rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt and seemingly their entire bullpen along with just enough offense all the way to their first World Series since 2001. The bats remain a question mark overall, and they still only have three starting pitchers, but at this point it’s getting hard to doubt Arizona’s formula; you can go a long way keeping things close and doing all the little things well, especially when you have Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte atop your lineup.

At a certain point earlier this summer, the Rangers showing up here would’ve hardly been a surprise at all — this was baseball’s highest-scoring offense during the regular season, after all. Of course, it’s been quite a roller-coaster ride since, with injuries to Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer contributing to a late nosedive that bumped them from a first-round bye to a Wild Card spot. Eovaldi and Scherzer are both back, though, and this lineup is looking as deep and dangerous as ever. If you can get to the underbelly of Texas’ pitching staff, you have a chance, but that’s easier said than done given how lights-out Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery have been in October.

Texas is a -170 favorite to win Game 1 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs coming in at +142. The run total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -170, Diamondbacks +142

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.