Who are the umpires for 2023 World Series between Diamondbacks and Rangers?

We go over the umpiring crew for this year’s Fall Classic.

By Chris Landers
The umpire crew stands during the playing of “God Bless America” the seventh inning during Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

After a summer’s worth of waiting, the World Series is finally here: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will kick off the 119th Fall Classic on Friday night, with first pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington set for 8:03 p.m. ET. Neither of these Wild Card teams were expected to get to this point; the 84-win D-backs are among the unlikliest pennant winners in baseball history, while the Rangers are looking to finally remove themselves from the list of franchises to have never won a title.

The umpiring crew for the series was announced on Thursday, so let’s take a look at who will be calling balls and strikes.

The Rangers are substantial -170 favorites on the moneyline to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +145. Neither team has totally finalized its starting rotation, though we do know that Zac Gallen will get the ball for the D-backs in Game 1 against red-hot Texas righty Nathan Eovaldi.

