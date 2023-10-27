Who are the umpires for 2023 World Series between Diamondbacks and Rangers?

After a summer’s worth of waiting, the World Series is finally here: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will kick off the 119th Fall Classic on Friday night, with first pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington set for 8:03 p.m. ET. Neither of these Wild Card teams were expected to get to this point; the 84-win D-backs are among the unlikliest pennant winners in baseball history, while the Rangers are looking to finally remove themselves from the list of franchises to have never won a title.

The umpiring crew for the series was announced on Thursday, so let’s take a look at who will be calling balls and strikes.

Umpires for the World Series have been announced pic.twitter.com/XpYEGvXk2X — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) October 26, 2023

The Rangers are substantial -170 favorites on the moneyline to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +145. Neither team has totally finalized its starting rotation, though we do know that Zac Gallen will get the ball for the D-backs in Game 1 against red-hot Texas righty Nathan Eovaldi.