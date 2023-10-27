Which teams played in the most recent World Series?

The stage is set, and the 119th World Series is finally here: The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the Fall Classic at 8:03 p.m. ET on Friday night. Both of these teams got here the hard way, knocking out each defending pennant winner in their respective LCS — and denying us a repeat World Series for the first time in over 40 years.

Who played in the 2022 World Series?

The 2022 World Series wasn’t quite David vs. Goliath, but it wasn’t far off. In one corner: The powerhouse, 106-win Houston Astros, making their fourth appearance in the Fall Classic in a six-year span and looking to add a second title. In the other: the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies, who finished third in their own division but caught fire in October to reach their first World Series since winning it all back in 2008.

To just about everyone’s surprise, Philly drew first blood, snatching Game 1 in Houston thanks to a J.T. Realmuto homer in the 10th inning. The teams exchanged blows from there, with Philly rolling to a win in Game 3 only for Cristian Javier to lead a combined no-hitter in Game 4 — setting up a pivotal Game 5 in Philly with the series tied at two games apiece. In the end, though, Houston was just a bit too tough: Justin Verlander and the bullpen pitched the ‘Stros to a 3-1 win, and they would finish the job back in Houston in Game 6.