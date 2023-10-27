Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Kings on Friday, October 27

The Golden State Warriors (0-1) and the Sacramento Kings (1-0) will face off in a Western Conference playoff first-round rematch on Friday, October 27. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Warriors lost at home to the Phoenix Suns, while the Kings dominated the Utah Jazz on the road.

Golden State’s most notable injury is Draymond Green. He will miss his second game of the season, dealing with a left ankle sprain. It’s a pretty clean injury report for Sacramento, but they will be missing some depth as forward/center Trey Lyles is out with a left calf strain.

The Kings are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sacramento is a -142 favorite, while Golden State enters as the +120 underdog. The point total is set at 238.

Warriors vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -2.5

Sacramento didn’t have any trouble taking down Utah by 16 as small forward Harrison Barnes led the way with 33 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Kings covered the spread in 55.7% of their games last season, the sixth-best rate of covering in the league. Golden State missing Green for another game will make covering tough. If Sacramento can keep the momentum it beat the Jazz with, it will cover in this game.

Over/Under: Over 238

Golden State was missing Green in its opener and scored 104 points against the Suns. Phoenix projects as one of the better defensive teams in the league this season, and I think the Warriors will score more points in this game. Last year, they hit the over in 55.4% of their games, the sixth-highest rate in the NBA. I don’t know that Sacramento will get back to 130 points on Friday night, but the offense should still help the over hit for the game.