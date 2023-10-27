Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Mavericks on Friday, October 27

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) will face off with the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Brooklyn lost its first game of the season to the Cavaliers, while Dallas went on the road to take down the San Antonio Spurs.

Brooklyn’s starting center Nic Claxton has a left ankle sprain and will miss the game. Cameron Johnson is listed as questionable with a calf issue. Dallas point guard Luka Doncic was questionable for the season opener but then had a triple-double with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists so he’s fine.

The Mavericks are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are the -230 moneyline favorites, while the Nets are the +190 underdogs. The point total is set at 231.5.

Nets vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -6

Dallas was the worst NBA team covering the spread a season ago. The Mavericks were 30-49-3 ATS, covering the spread in only 38% of games. The Mavericks did cover against San Antonio, winning by seven to begin the year. Brooklyn no longer has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and its starting lineup resembles an island of misfit toys. Still, the Nets only lost to Cleveland by one point to begin the year. I still like Dallas to cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

Dallas’ first game of the season spoiled Victor Wembanyama’s debut. The Spurs are still in the middle of a rebuild, but so are the Nets. Brooklyn’s loss by one to the Cavs was honestly a solid start against a better team, and those two combined for 227 points. The Mavs and Spurs combined for 245 in their game. Last year, the Nets had the second-most games hit the under in the league, but I think Friday night’s contest goes for the over with Dallas’ offensive firepower.