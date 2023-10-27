Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Friday, October 27

The New York Knicks (0-1) and Atlanta Hawks (0-1) will both be looking for their first win of the 2023-24 season when they meet Friday evening. The Knicks dropped a close contest to the Celtics, while the Hawks fell late to the Hornets. These teams split their four meetings evenly a season ago. Both squads are healthy entering this game.

The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 229.5. Atlanta is -120 on the moneyline while New York is +100.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1.5

A year ago, the Hawks were the better ATS team after a loss at 24-19-1 while the Knicks were 18-19-2. However, New York was awesome on the road with a 29-17-1 ATS mark and Atlanta went 19-25 ATS as the home team. This feels like a good spot to pick the Knicks to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combined to shoot 30.1% from the floor in the opener. That’s unlikely to happen again. On the flip side, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined to shoot 21.2% from the field. That’s also unlikely to happen again.

Atlanta went 51-38 to the over a season ago, while New York was 46-45-2. Look for a relatively high-scoring contest Friday between these two sides, which should lead to the over hitting.