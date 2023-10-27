 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Friday, October 27

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Knicks and Hawks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Knicks (0-1) and Atlanta Hawks (0-1) will both be looking for their first win of the 2023-24 season when they meet Friday evening. The Knicks dropped a close contest to the Celtics, while the Hawks fell late to the Hornets. These teams split their four meetings evenly a season ago. Both squads are healthy entering this game.

The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 229.5. Atlanta is -120 on the moneyline while New York is +100.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1.5

A year ago, the Hawks were the better ATS team after a loss at 24-19-1 while the Knicks were 18-19-2. However, New York was awesome on the road with a 29-17-1 ATS mark and Atlanta went 19-25 ATS as the home team. This feels like a good spot to pick the Knicks to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combined to shoot 30.1% from the floor in the opener. That’s unlikely to happen again. On the flip side, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined to shoot 21.2% from the field. That’s also unlikely to happen again.

Atlanta went 51-38 to the over a season ago, while New York was 46-45-2. Look for a relatively high-scoring contest Friday between these two sides, which should lead to the over hitting.

