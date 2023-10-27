NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, October 27

With 11 games on Friday’s slate, there are plenty of spots to find quality DFS plays for a bargain price point. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Harrison Barnes is now priced out of this range after exploding for 33 points in the first game, but Monk is not a bad fallback play. He racked up 27 DKFP in 23 minutes despite shooting 4-12 from the floor and 2-9 from deep. Monk had a massive playoff series against the Warriors last year, and should have a better showing against the division rivals Friday night.

Grant Williams, Dallas Mavericks, $4,700

Williams had a solid debut with the Mavericks, going for 17 points behind a 4-8 performance from deep. That was good enough to give him 27 DKFP. He logged 35 minutes and should have another decent workload against the Nets, who just gave up 17 triples to the Cavaliers in the opener. It’s a favorable matchup and Williams is in form, so he’s worth backing at this price point.

Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors, $4,000

The third-year forward continues to make strides despite playing limited minutes. Moody tallied 11 points, three rebounds and three steals in the opener, racking up 23.3 DKFP in just 18 minutes of action. Draymond Green remains sidelined for Golden State and Moody should be in line for more playing time after his performance Tuesday. He’s a great value play at $4k.