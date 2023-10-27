Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

We’ve got a strong slate in the NBA Friday with 11 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. That means plenty of player props to target for bettors. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Kings (-110)

Curry struggled in the opener against the Suns and still managed to hit four triples en route to 27 points. He went over this line five times in the seven-game playoff series against Sacramento last year, including a 7-18 showing in Game 7 where he scored 50 points. The point guard rarely has two poor shooting performances in a row, so look for him to bounce back against the Kings Friday.

LaMelo Ball over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Pistons (-125)

The Hornets point guard dazzled in the opener against the Hawks, registering 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a win. He has another good test against the Pistons Friday, who are a direct measuring stick for Charlotte when it comes to a rebuilding team on the rise. Look for Ball to have a high usage rate once again and deliver another strong all-around showing.

Kawhi Leonard over 5.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (+105)

The Clippers star grabbed five boards in the blowout win over the Trail Blazers despite playing less than 30 minutes. He should see more time on the floor against a slightly more competitive Utah team, and he’ll be expected to help on the glass given the size the Jazz have. Leonard averaged 6.5 rebounds per game last season, so he’s capable of clearing this mark as long as he plays enough minutes.