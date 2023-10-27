NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend in the final race of the round of 8 in the 2023 playoffs. Sam Mayer has clinched a spot in next week’s Championship race, and that leaves three spots to be claimed in this final race.

The full field will run qualifying on Friday to set the starting lineup for Saturday’s race. The drivers will run single car, two-lap qualifying in which each driver gets two laps alone on the track to secure their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the second fastest will join them on the first row, and then all the way through to the back of the pack.

The eight playoff drivers are Sam Mayer, John H. Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Sheldon Creed. Nemechek is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +220 odds. Custer follows at +400, Allgaier is +450, and Josh Berry is the first non-playoff driver in the odds at +500.

Qualifying airs at 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, and will be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. If you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates below. Here is the full entry list for the Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.