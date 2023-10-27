 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for DAY’s Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend in the final race of the round of 8 in the 2023 playoffs. Sam Mayer has clinched a spot in next week’s Championship race, and that leaves three spots to be claimed in this final race.

The full field will run qualifying on Friday to set the starting lineup for Saturday’s race. The drivers will run single car, two-lap qualifying in which each driver gets two laps alone on the track to secure their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the second fastest will join them on the first row, and then all the way through to the back of the pack.

The eight playoff drivers are Sam Mayer, John H. Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith, and Sheldon Creed. Nemechek is favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +220 odds. Custer follows at +400, Allgaier is +450, and Josh Berry is the first non-playoff driver in the odds at +500.

Qualifying airs at 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network, and will be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. If you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates below. Here is the full entry list for the Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Dead On Tools 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 J.J. Yeley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Devin Jones 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Rajah Caruth 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Akinori Ogata 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Josh Bilicki 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

