Dead On Tools 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend and will finalize the four drivers that will compete in next week’s Championship race. The field is racing in the Dead On Tools 250, with the race scheduled for Saturday and qualifying taking place on Friday.

Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch it online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The starting lineup will be determined using single car, two-lap qualifying. Each driver will make two laps of the track to secure their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will claim pole position and the rest of the lineup will be determined by qualifying times.

John H. Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +220 and is followed by Cole Custer (+400), Justin Allgaier (+450), and Josh Berry (+500). It drops to three drivers at +1200, including Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, and Riley Herbst.

The eight drivers in the playoffs are as follows, ranked by current playoff standing.

Sam Mayer John H. Nemechek Cole Custer Austin Hill Justin Allgaier Sammy Smith Chandler Smith Sheldon Creed

Mayer has clinched advancement to the Championship race, but the other three positions are still up for grabs.

How to watch qualifying for the Dead On Tools 250

Date: Friday, October 27

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list