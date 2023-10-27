 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dead On Tools 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Martinsville for the 2023 Dead On Tools 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Martinsville Speedway this weekend and will finalize the four drivers that will compete in next week’s Championship race. The field is racing in the Dead On Tools 250, with the race scheduled for Saturday and qualifying taking place on Friday.

Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch it online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The starting lineup will be determined using single car, two-lap qualifying. Each driver will make two laps of the track to secure their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will claim pole position and the rest of the lineup will be determined by qualifying times.

John H. Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +220 and is followed by Cole Custer (+400), Justin Allgaier (+450), and Josh Berry (+500). It drops to three drivers at +1200, including Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, and Riley Herbst.

The eight drivers in the playoffs are as follows, ranked by current playoff standing.

  1. Sam Mayer
  2. John H. Nemechek
  3. Cole Custer
  4. Austin Hill
  5. Justin Allgaier
  6. Sammy Smith
  7. Chandler Smith
  8. Sheldon Creed

Mayer has clinched advancement to the Championship race, but the other three positions are still up for grabs.

How to watch qualifying for the Dead On Tools 250

Date: Friday, October 27
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Dead On Tools 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 J.J. Yeley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Devin Jones 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Rajah Caruth 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Akinori Ogata 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Josh Bilicki 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

