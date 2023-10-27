 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Mexican Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of United States Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One heads to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. Ahead of the main event, there will be three practice sessions spanning Friday and Saturday, October 27-28.

The first practice session will take place on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second practice event at 6:00 p.m. ET. Both of those sessions will be broadcast on ESPN2. The third practice session takes place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET while airing on ESPNNews.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -400, followed by teammate Sergio Perez at +750. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +1200.

Verstappen is also favored to win qualifying, but his odds are somewhat lower at -250. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds to win qualifying at +750, followed by Perez at +1000 and Hamilton at +1200.

How to watch practice for the Mexican Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Mexican Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

