F1 practice live stream: How to watch Mexican Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One heads to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. Ahead of the main event, there will be three practice sessions spanning Friday and Saturday, October 27-28.

The first practice session will take place on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second practice event at 6:00 p.m. ET. Both of those sessions will be broadcast on ESPN2. The third practice session takes place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET while airing on ESPNNews.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -400, followed by teammate Sergio Perez at +750. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +1200.

Verstappen is also favored to win qualifying, but his odds are somewhat lower at -250. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds to win qualifying at +750, followed by Perez at +1000 and Hamilton at +1200.

How to watch practice for the Mexican Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Practice 3: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

