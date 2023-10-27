F1 schedule: Mexican Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

There are only four races left on the F1 schedule as the action turns to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. The events will get started on Friday, October 27 with the first practice session getting underway at 2:30 p.m. ET followed by the second practice session at 6:00 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, the third practice session is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET, with the qualifying round following at 5:00 p.m. ET. The flagship event, the Mexican Grand Prix, is scheduled for Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNNews with Sunday’s race on ABC. These events will also be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

It’s not surprising that Max Verstappen, who won the Mexican Grand Prix last year, steps in as a heavy -400 favorite to win this time around. The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have his teammate, Sergio Perez, at +750 odds to claim the top spot, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +1200.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Mexican Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 27

2:30 p.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

6:00 p.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 28

1:30 p.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPNNews, WatchESPN

5:00 p.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPNNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 29

4:00 p.m. ET — Mexican Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN