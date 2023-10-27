F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Mexican Grand Prix heading into race week

With only four races remaining in the 2023 F1 season, the next event is the Mexican Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 29. Below, we’ll run through the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for potential winners of this race.

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite, boasting odds of -400 to win the Mexico Grand Prix. This dominance isn’t new, as he recently clinched the drivers’ championship and is looking to further his historical run this season. Notably, Verstappen secured his 15th victory out of 18 races in the most recent F1 race, which was the United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX.

A glance at last year’s race reveals Verstappen’s prowess on this track as well. In 2022, he seized the pole position and emerged victorious in the Mexican Grand Prix. He was followed by Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, who finished second and third respectively.

As for the contenders in this year’s race, right behind Verstappen is his teammate, Sergio Perez, with +750 odds to clinch the top spot, as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lewis Hamilton is given the third-best odds at +1200. Rounding off the top five are Lando Norris and George Russell, carrying odds of +1600 and +2800 respectively.