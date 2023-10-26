 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett misses practice Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 8.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a catch during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle is dealing with several injuries to begin the week, including one to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. With the game looming Sunday, the veteran will have one more chance to practice before heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With how much the Seahawks are running the ball, Lockett hasn’t been able to do much in the passing game. He and teammate DK Metcalf are neck and neck in the standings heading into this week, with Metcalf coming in as the overall WR45 in half-PPR scoring with Lockett at WR46.

Cleveland allows the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers per game. Even if Lockett is healthy you likely have a better matchup somewhere on your roster that you could rely on for your wide receiver and flex spots.

More From DraftKings Network