Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett misses practice Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Browns

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle is dealing with several injuries to begin the week, including one to wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. With the game looming Sunday, the veteran will have one more chance to practice before heading into the weekend.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (calf), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) all missed practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

With how much the Seahawks are running the ball, Lockett hasn’t been able to do much in the passing game. He and teammate DK Metcalf are neck and neck in the standings heading into this week, with Metcalf coming in as the overall WR45 in half-PPR scoring with Lockett at WR46.

Cleveland allows the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers per game. Even if Lockett is healthy you likely have a better matchup somewhere on your roster that you could rely on for your wide receiver and flex spots.