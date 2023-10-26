Report: NCAA investigators interview Michigan staff about sign-stealing scandal

NCAA investigators interviewed members of the Michigan Wolverines football staff on Thursday about a sign-stealing scheme that goes back multiple seasons, per Larry Lage of the Associated Press. This is the latest development in the ongoing scandal that has been at the center of the college football world for the past week.

Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported on October 19 that the program was under NCAA investigation for allegedly violating rules that prohibit in-person scouting of future opponents. Staff analyst Connor Stalions was then suspended by the university the following day and more details emerged about his involvement over the next few days. He reportedly bought tickets to Big Ten and non-Big Ten games and even texted a friend that he stole hand signals from future opponents. Will Hobson of the Washington Post also reported that an outside firm approaching the NCAA with drives containing hard evidence of illegal scouting.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have been entangled with the NCAA for months and he served a self-imposed three-game suspension at the beginning of the season for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. This investigation only throws gasoline on the fire between the NCAA and Michigan.