What punishments could Michigan football receive for sign-stealing scandal?

The Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal has been the talk of the college football world for the past week as new details emerge with each passing day.

Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported on October 19 that the program was under NCAA investigation for allegedly violating rules that prohibit in-person scouting of future opponents. The school then suspended analyst Connor Stalions the following day and more details have emerged in the days since.

Those details include Stalions reportedly buying dozens of tickets to Big Ten and non-Big Ten games, an outside firm approaching the NCAA with drives containing hard evidence of illegal scouting, and Stalions himself texting a friend that he stole hand signals from opponents. NCAA investigators made their next move in the investigation by reportedly interviewed members of Michigan’s coaching staff about the scheme on Thursday.

There is already plenty to unpack with this emerging scandal and one may wonder what punishments the program could face as a result. A sign-stealing scandal of this magnitude is unprecedented and with the investigation into this matter underway, this matter may not be settled until the summer of 2024 at the earliest according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. The sign-stealing probe combined with the program already being investigated for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period could result in Michigan being slapped with Level I violations.

Level I violations constitute a severe breach of conduct according to the NCAA and can include lack of institutional control, unethical conduct, and violation of head coach responsibility rules. Punishments for Level I’s can include fines, reduction of scholarships, postseason bans, and the vacating of records. Along with the NCAA, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg also reported that the Big Ten could also initiate its own investigation and levy its own discipline if it sees fit.

As far as the College Football Playoff is concerned, Michigan is eligible unless a postseason ban is levied. And since this investigation will most likely carry on well into 2024, this year’s team will be eligible to compete unless either the NCAA or Big Ten acts in an unprecedented swift fashion over the next month. However, as established previously, there is a chance that the results from this season are vacated if the program is punished severely by the NCAA.

And with Jim Harbaugh always a candidate for the NFL after the 2023 season, there’s also a chance this becomes much ado about nothing. We’ll just have to wait and see how fast these investigations can find facts.