Is Devin Booker playing for the Suns on Thursday vs. the Lakers?

The Phoenix Suns got a win to start their 2023-24 NBA season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors thanks to a fantastic all-around offensive effort from Devin Booker. Booker was expected to take on a bigger role as the primary initiator and he did that well on Opening Night. However, he appears to have aggravated a foot injury he was dealing with heading into the contest. Here’s the latest for his status on Thursday against the Lakers.

Devin Booker injury updates

Update: Booker has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game.

The Suns have listed Booker as doubtful to play, which means he’s probably out for this one. Bradley Beal, who is dealing with a back issue, is also listed as doubtful so Phoenix is set to be down two stars. That means Kevin Durant should be the focal point for this team offensively. Grayson Allen likely starts in Beal’s place, but how will the Suns navigate the lineup with Booker out?

Jordan Goodwin is listed as the backup point guard and could get the start, but there’s also a scenario where Eric Gordon gets leaned on more and Allen moves into more of a traditional point guard role. In either case, look for Durant to take a majority of the shots in this game for the Suns.