Is Bradley Beal playing for the Suns on Thursday vs. the Lakers?

The Phoenix Suns were able to get a big win on Opening Night away from home, taking down the Golden State Warriors behind a big effort from Devin Booker and a double-double from Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal, the third member of Phoenix’s “Big 3”, was not able to suit up due to a back injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Thursday’s game against the Lakers.

Bradley Beal injury updates

Update: Beal has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game.

Beal has officially been listed as doubtful, which means he’s most likely not going to play in this contest. Booker is also being listed as doubtful, which means Durant will be the primary scoring option for the Suns. Grayson Allen got the start for Beal against Golden State and is likely to get the nod here as well.

With Beal and Booker likely sidelined, it’s hard to back anyone from a fantasy/DFS perspective outside of Durant. Jusuf Nurkic had some good moments in the opener and Allen can get hot from deep, but Durant is the best option to roll with for guaranteed production. From a betting standpoint, the Lakers might be the side to back especially after their loss to the Nuggets on Opening Night.