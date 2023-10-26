Steelers WR Diontae Johnson returns to practice Friday ahead of Week 8 vs. Jaguars

Update, Oct. 27 — Johnson is back at practice on Friday. He said he felt some tightness in his hamstring on Thursday but is fine and will play Sunday. We will see if he ends up off the injury report heading to the weekend or if he is listed as questionable.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 of the NFL season. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson spent time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and may have tweaked it. He wasn’t included in the team’s injury report on Wednesday but then was downgraded to not practicing on Thursday. Friday will be a pivotal day if he hopes to play on Sunday.

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 8. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/GDgqUyjnyB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Johnson has only played in three games this season. He has eight receptions on 12 targets for 127 yards. Johnson notoriously didn’t find the endzone last year and has yet to score a touchdown in limited action so far. In his first game back last week, he brought in five of his six targets for 79 yards.

If Johnson is active, he has a good matchup against Jacksonville. They are allowing the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. I like Johnson as a flex in 12-team leagues or bigger with a preference toward PPR. If he is inactive, it would likely just lead to more work for George Pickens, giving him even more upside.