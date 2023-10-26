Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo expected at practice Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Detroit Lions in primetime on Monday, October 30. The Raiders are 3-4 and are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bears. They were without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was dealing with a back injury. He is expected to return to practice to open the long week, but if he can’t go, either Brian Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell will be under center again.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says QB Jimmy Garoppolo will practice today and he is "hopeful" he will play Monday night at the #Lions.: "As long as nothing goes the other way." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 26, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Garoppolo hasn’t been a fantasy-relevant quarterback this season. Despite having both Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs alongside him in the offense, his quarterback numbers just aren’t competitive. Even if Garoppolo is active, with no bye weeks this week, you should be able to find a better matchup. If he sits, don’t start O’Connell or Hoyer.

If Garoppolo misses another game, it would hurt the value of Jacobs. He already has a tough matchup against the Lions’ defense and had a dud of a game last week. You could still start Adams either way from the target share he saw last week. Jakobi Meyers is a decent flex option in 12-team leagues or larger.