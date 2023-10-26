David Montgomery misses Friday practice ahead of Week 8 vs. Raiders

Friday update: Montgomery once again missed practice on Friday, per Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman. It’s looking more and more like the Lions will rest him into the bye next week.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is still dealing with a rib cartilage injury and missed practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night. He didn’t participate in any practice drills, but was seen working with a trainer according to Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman. Head coach Dan Campbell told the media that the starting running back continues to improve.

Montgomery suffered the rib cartilage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, exiting the game right before the end of the first half. He did not practice the following week and ultimately missed last Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Monty’s status should be monitored throughout the weekend and we should probably have an idea if he’ll play by Saturday. The veteran tailback has been a top running back in fantasy football this season, racking up 385 rushing yards and six touchdowns prior to the injury, earning fantasy managers 15.8 points per game in standard leagues.

In the event that he won’t be able to go on Monday, rookie backup Jahmyr Gibbs will remain a primary option. Third-stringer Craig Reynolds should also get some work in Montgomery’s absence.