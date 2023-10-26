History of MLB World Series MVP award

Two years ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers both finished the regular season with more than 100 losses. Now one of the two will end the 2023 season as a World Series champion, with someone from the winning team (if history is any guide, anyway) taking home MVP honors. Adolis Garcia won ALCS MVP honors for the Rangers, while Ketel Marte took home the hardware for Arizona in the NLCS. With those wins in mind, here’s a look at the history of the World Series MVP award.

History of the World Series MVP Award

The award started in 1955, when Brooklyn Dodgers righty Johnny Podres won it after going 2-0 in Brooklyn’s seven-game win over the Yankees. The award was originally voted on by the editors of Sport Magazine, but it’s now voted on during the final game of the World Series by reporters in attendance.

In the time since the award’s inception, only three players have won it twice: Sandy Koufax, Reggie Jackson and Bob Gibson, with Jackson being the only player to win it with two different teams (Oakland in 1973 and the Yankees in 1977). Koufax won the award in 1963 and ‘65 while Gibson won it in ‘64 and ‘67. Pitchers have won the award 29 times, while third basemen are in second with 10 wins. Only one second baseman (Bobby Richardson, in a losing effort for the Yankees in 1960) has won the award.

The Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena won the award in 2022, becoming the first rookie position player to win the award. He also won ALCS MVP, becoming just the second rookie to win both LCS and World Series MVP honors in the same season. Prior to him, the last four winners of the award were the Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler (2021), the Dodgers’ Corey Seager (2020), the Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg (2019) and the Boston Red Sox’ Steve Pearce (2018).