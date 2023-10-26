 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who was the most recent World Series MVP?

We go over who was named MVP of the 2022 World Series.

By Henry Palattella
Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros is announced as the American League Championship Series MVP after defeating the New York Yankees in game four to advance to the World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros added to their dominant run of recent success with a World Series win last fall. The Astros, who picked up the second Fall Classic in their franchise’s history, beat the Phillies in six games thanks a strong performance from rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, who was named series MVP.

Who was the 2022 World Series MVP?

Pena went 10-for-25 with a homer and three RBIs in the series to become the first rookie position player to win World Series MVP honors. Pena cranked the go-ahead shot in a pivotal Game 5 (becoming the first rookie shortstop to homer in the Fall Classic) and had a single in Game 6 that set up Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead shot in the clinching game.

The MVP honors were just another feather in the cap for Pena, who was also named ALCS MVP after going 6-for-17 with two-homers and two doubles. He became the ninth player to win LCS and World Series MVP in the same postseason, and the first since Corey Seager in 2020. He hit .345 in the postseason, and added one more accolade at the end of the season, as he won a Gold Glove at shortstop.

