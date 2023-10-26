Which team has won the most World Series titles?

The 2023 World Series has been set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks, who are +145 underdogs to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook, will be seeking their second World Series trophy (they defeated the Yankees in 2001 on a game-winning single from Luis Gonzalez in Game 7) while the Rangers are one of six teams to have never won a World Series.

That begs the question: Who has won the most World Series in MLB history? We’ll answer that question and break it down below.

Who has won the most World Series?

No. 1: New York Yankees, 27

The Evil Empire resides at the top of this list thanks to a dominant 20th century. The Yankees, who have played in 40 World Series, won five titles in a row from 1949 to 1953 and four in a row from 1936-1939, along with winning back-to-back Fall Classics four separate times. That said, they’ve only won two World Series since the turn of the century (2000, 2009), and haven’t made it to a Fall Classic since they beat the Phillies in 2009. They didn’t make the playoffs in 2023, the first time they’ve missed out on October baseball since 2016.

The Cardinals are the class of the National League thanks to a long-standing reign of success. Although they finished below .500 in 2023 (just their second below-.500 season this century), St. Louis has won two World Series in the past 20 years (2004, ‘11) and always seems to be playing meangingful baseball in October.

T-No. 3: Boston Red Sox, 9

It’s hard to believe the Red Sox are this high up on the list considering they went 86 years between titles, but elite teams at the start of the 20th century and a run of recent dominance has shot them up there. The Sox won four titles between 2004 and ‘18, becoming the first team to hit that mark in the 21st century.

T-No. 3: Oakland Athletics, 9

Don’t let the A’s miserable run the past couple years fool you; they have one of the best resumes in baseball. Granted, five of their Fall Classic wins came when they were in Philadelphia, but they also won three in a row from 1972-’74, becoming the second team in the Divisional Era to pull off a three-peat.

No. 5: San Francisco Giants, 8

The Giants bottled Even-Year Magic to rattled off three titles in a span of five years — in 2010, ‘12 and ‘14 — and rocket into the top five of this list. They’re tied with the Dodgers for the most World Series appearances by a National League team (20), but went more than 50 years between wins.