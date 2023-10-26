USWNT vs. Colombia: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s international friendly

The United States women’s national team will face off against Colombia twice this month in a pair of friendlies as they continue preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games. Forging ahead without recently-retired Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, the squad will face off against the Colombians at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday from America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

Let’s take a closer look at the match.

USWNT v. Colombia

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Max, Peacock

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: USA (odds not available at DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Americans will play their first set of matches without the tandem of Rapinoe and Ertz on the field. Interim coach Twila Kilgore has called up a largely inexperienced squad as she looks to get more younger players some time on the field ahead of next year’s Olympics.

Colombia are coming off their best-ever showing on the international stage after reaching the quarterfinals in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. They ended up losing 2-1 to England thanks to a second-half match winner from Alessia Russo, but it was a giant step ahead for Las Cafeteras as they made history for their nation. The majority of their squad will be made up of players who were on that World Cup squad as they look to continue their momentum through the end of the year.

The Americans on paper shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Colombian side, but Kilgore is bound to experiment with different combinations of lineups and players on the field throughout the match. Either way, expect the USWNT to come out on top in the first of back-to-back matches against Colombia.