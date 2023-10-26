How to watch Thursday’s USWNT vs. Colombia international friendly on TV and via live stream

The Unites States women’s national team will play a pair of friendlies this month against Colombia as they officially enter the post-Megan Rapinoe era. The first contest will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday evening from America First Field in Sandy, Utah. You can catch all the action on TBS or via livestream on Max or Peacock.

USA vs. Colombia

Date: Thursday, October 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS

Livestream: Max, Peacock

Following the retirement of both Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, the USWNT will continue their preparation for upcoming tournaments with these back-to-back friendlies against Colombia. Following the departure of head coach Vlatko Andonovski, Twila Kilgore holds the reins as the squad’s interim coach amid the search for a permanent replacement.

The roster for these friendlies is largely made up of inexperienced players, but they’ll be led by the likes of veterans Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan. Kilgore wants to get some of these younger players out on the field with some experience under their belts as the team prepares for the 2024 Olympics. Morgan and Horan are joined by two more long-time veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Crystal Dunn, while there are two players coming into the team looking for their first caps as Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultrie join the mix.

Colombia are coming off a historic run at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup as they made it all the way to the quarterfinal round for the first time. They fell to England with a 2-1 final score as they almost found their way into the semifinal. They’ll be bringing the majority of their squad that played in the World Cup including defender Carolina Arias, who has logged 104 caps for the Colombian side.