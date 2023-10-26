Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern picks, best bets for Week 9 matchup

The Georgia State Panthers take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 26.

Georgia State (6-1, 3-1 SBC) has had a very impressive run this season, largely thanks to a very strong offense. With wins over Louisiana, Coastal, Marshall, and UConn on their resume, the Panthers come in looking for a big in-state victory. In Week 8, they beat Louisiana 20-17, and quarterback Darren Grainger passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Carroll added 110 yards on the ground. Carroll, Grainger, and receiver Tailique Williams have been the three-headed monster on this offense.

Georgia Southern (5-2, 2-1 SBC) bounced back from a Week 7 loss against James Madison to beat Louisiana Monroe in Week 8, 38-28. Eagles quarterback Davis Brin passed for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win, and Jalen White added 164 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles’ only other loss this season was against Wisconsin, and Georgia State has not played a Power 5 opponent.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia State: 71 overall, 49 offense, 85 defense

Georgia Southern: 87 overall, 82 offense, 115 defense

Injury update

Georgia State

TE Kris Byrd - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ja’Cyais Credle - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Kz Adams - Questionable (undisclosed)

Georgia Southern

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Georgia State: 5-2 ATS

Georgia Southern: 4-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Georgia State: Over 3-4

Georgia Southern: Over 2-5

Team Pace (through Week 7)

Georgia State: 2.36 plays per minute of offense

Georgia Southern: 2.45 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia Southern -1

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Georgia Southern -118, Georgia State -102

Weather

68°F, Partly cloudy, 6% chance of precipitation, 2 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over 62.5

Both of these teams brings strong offenses that average over 30 points per game to the field. Georgia Southern has been playing well at home, but Georgia State has been steamrolling opponents with their high-level offense. We’ll see the Panthers’ dangerous run game go up against the Eagles’ air raid, and I think the over hits here.