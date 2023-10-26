Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) dropped out of first place in the NFC South last week as they dropped a 16-13 result to the Atlanta Falcons. Baker Mayfield threw a season-high 42 passes, but his completion rate wasn’t much to write home about for the second week in a row. The Bucs will face a tough Buffalo Bills (4-3) defense in Week 8 action with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday evening.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield completed 27-of-42 passes in Week 7, good for a 64.3% completion rate as he threw one touchdown and one interception. He suffered a season-high three sacks on the day as he threw 275 yards. It wasn’t enough to get the Bucs across the finish line as they still lost to the Falcons by three points.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Sit. Not only has Mayfield struggled through the last couple of weeks, but he didn’t participate in practice on Monday as he popped up on the injury report with a knee issue. He’s had some good showings this season, but his toughest test of the campaign yet will come in Week 8 against a staunch Bills defense as they look to shut down Tampa Bay’s passing game on their home field.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Baker Mayfield

Mayfield comes in as the QB25 at FantasyPros ahead of the Week 8 action, making him a less-than-ideal candidate for your starting QB. Even in 2QB or Superflex leagues, you should be able to find some more reliable options this week. Look to the likes of Jordan Love, Sam Howell, or Desmond Ridder, who all have a good shot at being available on waivers for Week 8.