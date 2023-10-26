Rachaad White start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to rebound from a tightly-contested loss last week, they’ll travel to face an equally motivated Buffalo Bills team. The Thursday Night Football matchup gives an opportunity for running back Rachaad White to capitalize on a strong receiving performance in last week’s loss.

We look ahead to White’s matchup and determine whether he should start in PPR or standard fantasy leagues for Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Rachaad White

Heading into Week 8, White ranks as RB24 in full PPR fantasy leagues, with an average of 11.5 fantasy PPG. He’s rushed for 266 yards on the ground this season while adding 22 receptions for 163 yards through the air.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. White hasn’t been potent in the ground game, but he’s made up for it as a pass-catcher. He salvaged his fantasy day last week by adding six receptions for 65 yards, and he’s averaging a convincing 7.4 yards per reception. The hope is that as he continuously gets more involved in the passing game, he’ll carve out a more solidified role on an ongoing basis.

Treat White as a low-end flex option in smaller PPR fantasy leagues. In larger leagues where options are slim, his value bumps up slightly to a fringe RB2.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. White continues to get no shortage of carries week to week, but he’s failed to give a return on value. He’s averaging fewer than 5.0 yards per attempt in each game this season and has surpassed the 50-yard rushing mark in just two games this season. He’s also found the end zone on the ground just once while failing to log a receiving score.

He’s a low-end flex option in smaller fantasy leagues, and in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, his value gets a small boost as a risky RB2 option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rachaad White

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been up and down this season, but he’ll have an enticing matchup against the porous Carolina Panthers run defense. Carolina is giving up 29.3 fantasy PPG to opposing running backs, which is the second-most this season. They’re also allowing a staggering 134.3 rushing yards per game to the position.