Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

As the Buffalo Bills welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, wide receiver Gabe Davis will look to rebound after back-to-back quiet performances. Thursday Night Football matchups tend to be sluggish, but Davis has an opportunity to capitalize on a favorable matchup.

We break down whether the Bills receiver is a lock to start in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Heading into Week 8, Davis ranks as WR33 in PPR fantasy leagues with an average of 11.2 PPR fantasy points per game. The Bills wideout has logged 347 receiving yards and has four receiving touchdowns on the season.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Davis is riding a two-game streak of fewer than 5.0 PPR fantasy points per game, although the latest matchup with a stingy New England Patriots could have been a factor. Nonetheless, Davis has recorded five or more receptions just twice this season, and now he could face increased competition. The breakout performance of Dalton Kincaid last week could have a ripple effect, essentially eating into the volume of targets Davis will see.

Davis is bordering on WR4 territory in smaller fantasy leagues. In larger leagues where options are slim, the Bills wideout can be treated as a WR3/risky flex option.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. If Davis can capitalize on a big play or two, while hopefully finding the end zone, he’ll be a decent play based solely on his upside. The matchup certainly works in his favor, as the Buccaneers are allowing 23.2 fantasy PPG to opposing receivers, which is the 11th-most in the league. Davis averaging five targets per game, so the opportunities are there. It comes down to him making the most of them.

Davis is WR3/4 in smaller fantasy leagues of fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues with as many as 14 teams, he carries fringe flex value for Thursday’s matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gabe Davis

Rashee Rice is a name to consider over Davis, as the rising rookie has increasingly become a go-target for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Rice is averaging 13.8 PPR fantasy PPG over the last three contests, and is stepping into the open WR2 role behind only Travis Kelce.