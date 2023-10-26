Dalton Kincaid start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will be a key name to keep an eye on. After a significant injury to Buffalo’s receiving corps, the first-round pick has an opportunity to capitalize off his strong performance in Week 7.

We break down whether he’s a lock-in starter for fantasy lineups in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

Through six games into his early career, Kincaid has caught 25 of his 27 targets for 193 yards and 7.1 yards per target. He ranks as TE20 in PPR fantasy leagues, however, his level of usage is sure to uptick starting in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Kincaid finally emerged in Week 7, and his production could not have come at a more opportunity time. The rookie caught all of his eight targets for 75 yards, while his receptions were the most on the day and his targets were second-most, behind only Stefon Diggs (12). With Dawson Knox out for an indefinite amount of time, Kincaid is an immediate must-start moving forward.

Treat the rookie as a TE1 in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues for Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. Tampa Bay has been solid against tight ends this season, allowing just 4.5 fantasy points per game. Much of that has been a result of not allowing them to find the end zone. When it comes to yards, they’ve allowed 44.8 yards per game to the position, which is a more average 19th in the league. Kincaid’s breakout last week, coupled with the injury to Knox, is too big of an opportunity to pass up.

The rookie is a must-start in all fantasy leagues, small or large.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Kincaid

If you have the luxury of choosing someone else over Kincaid, feel free to consider Dalton Schultz of the Houston Texans. The veteran is coming off a bye and will face a porous Carolina Panthers defense that is allowing a solid 7.3 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They’re also allowing a decent 40.3 receiving yards per game to the position.