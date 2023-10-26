Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 8

With no teams on bye in the Week 8 slate, there are plenty of quarterbacks to choose from around the league if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck without killing your salary cap. Ahead of the Week 8 action, we’re going over a few of our favorite QB value plays to target for your DFS lineups.

Jordan Love, Packers vs. Vikings, $5,700

Although he didn’t have the best showing against a shaky Broncos defense in Week 7, but the Vikings have a tendency to give up a lot of points to opposing QBs this season. They’re allowing the ninth-most points in the league to quarterbacks while four of those QBs have dropped 20 or higher on the Vikings defense. Expect Love to put in a good performance against Minnesota at home.

Sam Howell, Commanders vs. Eagles, $5,200

Howell, while not super consistent, has a high ceiling and has consistently stayed well under the $6k mark throughout the season. Last week wasn’t a great outing against the Giants as he only brought in 10.46 fantasy points at DraftKings, but the two prior weeks saw him bring in 29.42 and 18.34 points, respectively. The Eagles have a very good run defense, so the Commanders will likely focus more in the air to find the end zone more often. The Commanders will also be looking for a little redemption after losing to the Eagles in overtime a few weeks ago, so look to Howell to turn in a good performance.

Sam Darnold, 49ers vs. Bengals, $4,300

49ers starting QB Brock Purdy was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol on Wednesday and it’s unlikely he’ll be able to be cleared by Sunday. So this week we should see Darnold make his first start at QB as a 49er. Last season with the Carolina Panthers, Darnold didn’t look half bad in six starts to end the season. He looked good enough during camp and preseason for San Fran to get rid of a top draft pick in Trey Lance. WR Deebo Samuel should be back. This is a decent matchup for Darnold and he doesn’t have to do much to return value at this price point. Darnold could be pretty chalky in tournaments.