Top TE value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 8

We have most of the elite tight ends on the main slate for the first time in what feels like all season. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson and even Darren Waller has joined the party finally. Waller broke out in Week 7 for the Giants with seven catches for 98 yards and a TD. Is he going to be a top play again in DFS? We’re going to examine some value options if you’re fading the chalk up top.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 8: TE value plays

Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. WAS, $4,600

We just mentioned what Waller was able to do last week vs. the Commanders. Goedert is in a very good spot with a very good price point. Goedert has at least five targets in five of seven games this season. He offers a really nice combination of floor and ceiling this week against a Commanders team that should surrender advantageous field position to the Eagles. Jalen Hurts is also looking Goedert’s way more in the red zone. He has TDs in two of three and seven red-zone targets on the season.

Dalton Schultz, HOU vs. CAR, $3,900

The Houston Texans are coming off a bye week and take on the Panthers. Prior to the bye, Schultz had scored in three straight games while reaching at least 61 receiving yards in two straight. Rookie QB CJ Stroud looks legit and is on course to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. At this price, Schultz makes for a great tournament option on DraftKings. He’s cheap and can allow you to pay up at RB and WR. Schultz also has a high ceiling if he gets in the end zone, which has been happening pretty consistently.

Trey McBride, ARI vs. BAL, $2,800

The Cardinals get a nightmare matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. But there’s some reasons to like McBride in this spot. For one, TE Zach Ertz was placed on injured reserve this week and won’t play Sunday. Ertz and McBride split snaps in Week 7 vs. the Seahawks. The Cardinals weren’t able to move the ball much in that game, which is concerning. But McBride was able to haul in three of six targets for 29 yards. That was more than Ertz. If we see some of Ertz’s snaps and targets go to McBride, he has a safe floor in this matchup and could get a look if Arizona somehow makes it to the red zone.