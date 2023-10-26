Top WR value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 8

The NFL has made it to Week 8 of the season. The way the schedule shaped out, there are no bye weeks this week, which should open up options for those that enjoy setting daily fantasy lineups at DraftKings. With that in mind, here are our favorite value wide receiver players of the week.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 8: WR value plays

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans, $6,600

I know that you’re thinking that adding in a wide receiver this expensive isn’t really a value play. Thielen’s workload is unparalleled. He has seen at least 13 targets in three of his last four games. The Texans present a tough matchup for wideouts, but Thielen is coming off his bye week, and the Panthers should be passing the whole game.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $3,300

Are you a fan of high-risk, high-reward plays? If yes, then Moon-man is for you. He has played seven games and has only 14 receptions on 23 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown. While that doesn’t inspire confidence, I like two things about Mooney this week. First, with Tyson Bagent under center, he saw his second-highest target share of the season. Second, the Chargers’ defense allows the most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, $3,700

Starting wide receiver Christian Watson is dealing with a knee injury and could miss this week’s divisional matchup. Reed has brought in 16 of his 31 targets for 231 yards and three touchdowns through six games. The Vikings are giving up the fifth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers. Even if Watson is active, Reed has been involved like the WR2/3 in the offense and has the matchup making him a worthy start.