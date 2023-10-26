Top RB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 8

Week 8 has a full slate of games in the NFL as there are no teams with a bye this week. Ahead of the action, we’re going over a few of our favorite DFS value plays at running back that will bring in good performances, but won’t destroy your salary cap.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 8: RB value plays

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs vs. Broncos, $6,100

Pacheco has been surging the last few weeks with the Chiefs, turning in double digit fantasy points at DraftKings through his last five outings. He’s found the end zone four times in that stretch, and has been fairly involved in the passing game as he’s caught 16-of-17 targets for 132 yards and a receiving TD through those games. While $6,100 feels like it’s creeping up out of the value area, I’d still consider him a value play given his impressive output while still staying under $7k. Watch for him to go off against a terrible Broncos defense this week.

Breece Hall, Jets vs. Giants, $5,900

Hall put up some huge numbers recently, including an impressive 31.4 fantasy point performance in Week 5 against the Broncos. He ran the ball 22 times for 177 yards and a touchdown, and followed that up with another score against the Eagles the very next week. He’s combined for 51.7 fantasy points through his last two games, so go ahead and hop on the Breece train for Week 8 as he looks to continue that momentum against the Giants.

Gus Edwards, Ravens vs. Cardinals, $5,500

In almost any given week this season, you can pick whoever’s playing against the Cardinals and be satisfied with the return. Arizona has given up the fourth-most points to opposing running backs, and Edwards should find a way to capitalize on that. He exploded last week for 21.4 fantasy points at DraftKings, logging 14 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Edwards should see more touches than fellow RB Justice Hill again this week, making him a solid candidate to stick in your lineup.