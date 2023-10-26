Top 3 NFL game scripts to target for Week 8 in fantasy football

Week 8 of the NFL season is already here as it seems like we’re just racing through the 2023 campaign. Let’s take a look at some potentially high-scoring games on the slate this week to pick from in your DFS lineups as you look to rack up those fantasy points.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Scripts, Week 8

Rams vs. Cowboys

Cooper Kupp ($9,000)

CeeDee Lamb ($7,600)

Matthew Stafford ($6,600)

Talk about a battle of potent offenses. Cooper Kupp made quite the entrance in his first two games of the season in Weeks 5 and 6, pulling in 22.8 DKFP in his first game followed by 30.8 in his second game. Last week he struggled against the Steelers as their pass defense did well to minimize his impact, but he should bounce back against the Cowboys this week. Lamb has been having a good season so far as well with Dak Prescott under center, with Lamb bringing in 21.7 DKFP against the Chargers in Week 6, good for his second-highest total of the season. The Cowboys had a bye in Week 7 and will be fresh coming into the Week 8 matchup against the Rams.

Ravens vs. Cardinals

Lamar Jackson ($8,100)

Zay Flowers ($5,600)

Marquise Brown ($5,200)

Jackson has been averaging 23.0 DKFP so far this season while the rookie Flowers has been making a name for himself as Jackson’s No. 1 option in the passing game. The Cardinals have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers as their defense has just been completely subpar all season long as they find themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Patrick Mahomes ($8,400)

Isiah Pacheco ($6,100)

Courtland Sutton ($5,300)

The Broncos are giving up the most fantasy points to opposing running backs, and the third-most points to opposing quarterbacks. Their defense has done some favors for the offenses they’ve gone up against, and the Chiefs will be no exception with Mahomes and Pacheco in the lineup. Pacheco has turned in double-digit fantasy points in each of his last five outings while Mahomes has been averaging 23.6 DKFP per game throughout the season. Sutton has been having some good production on the other side, but the Chiefs being involved in this game right now should be enough to rack up some decent points.