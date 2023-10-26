Best NFL games to stack for Week 8 in daily fantasy football

Week 8 is upon us as we near the halfway point of the NFL season. There are plenty of games to pick from this week on DraftKings, so let’s go over some of our favorite game stacks with potentially the top DFS performers across the action in Week 8.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 8

Bengals vs. 49ers

QB Joe Burrow ($6,000)

WR Ja’Marr Chase ($8,100)

WR Tyler Boyd ($4,600)

WR Brandon Aiyuk ($7,000)

The 49ers struggled on their pass defense last week, allowing 378 passing yards from the Vikings. They also failed to log a single sack throughout the game, and were heavily out-possessed by the Minnesota offense. Kirk Cousins ran a fantastic game against the 49ers defense, handing Brock Purdy and the gang their second loss of the season. If they struggle getting through to the QB to put pressure on him, they’ll have another bad day down the stretch as the Bengals will look to open up play as much as possible.

Eagles vs. Commanders

QB Jalen Hurts ($8,200)

WR A.J. Brown ($8,000)

WR DeVonta Smith ($6,700)

WR Terry McLaurin ($5,300)

The Commanders are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs and the fifth-most points to wide receivers, making this an enticing matchup for many of the Eagles players. Jalen Hurts has been averaging 24.0 DKFP per game throughout the season so far and has a favorable matchup against the Commanders pass defense. He’s found some fantastic chemistry with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, who have both benefitted from the high level of play we’ve seen from Hurts this season. On the other side, Terry McLaurin has averaged 13.2 DKFP per game on the end of Sam Howell’s passes, most recently bringing in a season-high 90 yards from six catches in Week 7.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

QB Patrick Mahomes ($8,400)

RB Isiah Pacheco ($6,100)

WR Jerry Jeudy ($5,400)

D/ST Kansas City Chiefs ($3,900)

This should come in as a relatively inexpensive stack with a lot of bang for your buck. The Broncos are giving up the most fantasy points in the league to opposing running backs, making the Patrick Mahomes-Isiah Pacheco connection essentially a no-brainer. The Chiefs defense has also been pretty staunch, not giving up an insane amount of points on average to any position on the field. On the other end, Jerry Jeudy comes in as a decent value play as he just came off an 11.4-point performance against the Packers in Week 7.