Here’s how the public is betting Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. The Bucs have lost two straight games coming out of their early bye week. Tampa Bay was unable to sneak by the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday in a 16-13 loss. The Bills have dropped two of the past three games and are lucky they aren’t on a losing streak. Buffalo lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots 29-25 last week. We’re going to look at betting splits on DraftKings Sportsbook for TNF Bucs-Bills and provide some insight.

Thursday Night Football betting splits

Buccaneers vs. Bills

Spread: Bills -9

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is expected to play despite dealing with a knee injury. That has to be something the Bills exploit in this game. Defense has been a big issue but slow starts on offense have also plagued Josh Allen and Buffalo this season. Tampa Bay has a decent front-7 and run defense, so we should see the Bills tailor the game plan around throwing. This could be a spot the Bills’ passing offense gets right on a short week. Buffalo also gets the advantage at home. We’re seeing 72% of the handle and 54% of the bets on the Bills to cover. This feels like one of those TNF games that’s either a blowout or ugly. With Mayfield banged up, give me the Bills on the spread.

Over/Under: 43.5

The total is pretty low for what we’ve seen on TNF. Last week, we saw another TNF game go over the total with Jags-Saints. Weeks 2, 4 and 5 all went over on TNF as well. The Bills may have to do a lot of heavy lifting in this one but their defense has also had lapses. Buffalo’s offense can also get stagnant at times. There’s some concern but on a short week, you’d think the Bills can put up some points in a very big spot. Another loss could give the Dolphins more of a path to first in the AFC East. A loss also could put Buffalo outside the playoff picture in the AFC at least for now. With that said, 68% of the handle and 61% of the bets are on the over. We’ll lean with the public.

Moneyline: TB +340, BUF -440

It would be pretty shocking to see the Bills lose at home in this spot. The Bucs could cover at 9-point spread, that isn’t shocking in the NFL today. But at home in a must-win spot, you’d think Buffalo shows up and gets the job done. There’s not much value in the Bills’ ML but that’s where the bets and money are going. We’re seeing 78% of the handle and 81% of the bets on the Bills’ ML. If you have to pick a side, sure, Buffalo should win.