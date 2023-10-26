Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 8

Week 8 NFL action kicks off with Thursday Night Football in the Crescent City. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (4-3) for some mid-week action. The interconference matchup starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The Bills currently sit at 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 42.

Thursday Night Football: Week 8

Buccaneers vs. Bills

Start time: Thursday, Oct. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Buffalo, New York

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Bills -440, Buccaneers +340

Both teams enter this matchup off tough losses to division opponents, as the Buccaneers suffered a 16-13 loss to the Falcons while the Bill fell to the Patriots.

The Buccaneers sit a game away from the top seed in the NFC North but will enter Thursday night’s game as pretty big underdogs. Baker Mayfield has been a slightly above-average quarterback (1,363 yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) so far this season, and is coming off a game where he threw for 275 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta.

Bill quarterback Josh Allen had a high-volume game in the team’s loss to the Patriots, as he went 27-for-41 for 265 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. While Allen’s thrown for more than 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns, he’s also thrown seven interceptions and has suffered two close losses. All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs is among the league’s leaders in receiving yards (678 yards), but was held to 58 yards against the Patriots.