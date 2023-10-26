Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Lakers on Thursday, October 26

Update: Booker and Beal have officially been ruled out, which was expected. We’re still backing the Lakers as 6-point favorites and the under on the total, which is now 226.5.

Opening week of the 2023-24 NBA season rolls on and tonight’s slate will feature a battle of two Western Conference contenders as the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

Los Angeles (0-1) fell to reigning champion Denver 119-107 on Tuesday, a repeat of last year’s Western Conference Finals where the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in four games. LeBron James led the Lakers with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in just 29 minutes of action. Phoenix (1-0) was able to win its opener on Tuesday, edging Golden State 108-104 victory in San Francisco. Devin Booker ended up leading the new-look Suns with 32 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

On the injury report, Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) are both listed as doubtful for the Suns and will most likely sit out of tonight’s game. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (foot) is listed as probable for the Lakers while Jarred Vanderbilt remains out.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5. The Lakers are listed as a -218 moneyline favorite, making the Suns a +180 underdog.

Suns vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

With Booker and Beal most likely out for Phoenix, I’ll take the easy route here and go with the LA to cover. The Lakers have more depth and should be fine even if James logs less than 30 minutes again. On the flip side, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw a limited amount of Kevin Durant after he played 37 minutes on Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

I wouldn’t anticipate scoring explosions from these teams as they are both still finding their footing and ironing out their respective lineup rotations. I anticipate this ending with a final score in the ballpark of 110-100 in favor of the Lakers.