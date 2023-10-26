Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bucks on Thursday, October 26

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday in a matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights on TNT. Both squads are expected to be contenders, although Philadelphia is dealing with some drama surrounding James Harden while Milwaukee appears to be ready to roll after acquiring star point guard Damian Lillard late in the offseason.

Harden is not with the team for this two-game road trip, so he’s out for tonight’s contest. The Bucks are healthy on the injury front, although Khris Middleton is still recovering from a knee issue and likely will have his minutes managed.

Milwaukee is a 6-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227. The Bucks are -225 on the moneyline while the Sixers are +185.

76ers vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6

The teams split their four meetings a season ago, and Philadelphia would’ve covered this line in three of those contests. However, Harden being out hurts the 76ers offensively and Lillard being in adds another dimension for Milwaukee. The Bucks know this is an important home matchup to set the tone for the season, and should come out firing. The battle between Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo should be a fun one, especially if the Greek Freak routinely decides to check Embiid defensively.

These were two of the best teams a season ago against the spread. Philadelphia was 53-38-2 ATS while Milwaukee was 44-37-6 ATS. At home, the Bucks were 24-18-2 ATS while the Sixers were 26-20-1 ATS as the road team. However, that happened largely with Harden on the court. Even if the players say the situation isn’t a distraction, it won’t be enough for Philadelphia to stay competitive in a contest against what many feel is the best team in the NBA. Take the Bucks to cover in their home opener.

Over/Under: Under 227

Three of the four meetings a season ago went under this total. With Harden out, the 76ers are missing a big chunk of their offense. Lillard and Antetokounmpo will need some time to click, so even the Bucks might be a little rusty offensively. Milwaukee ranked fourth a season ago in defensive rating and Philadelphia was eighth, so the defensive prowess is also present. Look for the under to hit Thursday.