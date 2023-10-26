 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for 76ers vs. Bucks on Thursday

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Thursday’s 76ers-Bucks game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Fiserv Forum on February 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Philadelphia defeated Milwaukee 123-120.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will open their 2023-24 regular season in a highly-anticipated Eastern Conference clash Thursday. The 76ers are hoping to overcome the absence of James Harden, while the Bucks look to make a big statement at home in Damian Lillard’s first game with the team. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 11.5 rebounds (-130)

The Greek Freak averaged 13.5 rebounds per game in his four matchups with the Sixers a year ago and will embrace the battle against Joel Embiid on the interior. Antetokounmpo does have competition for boards with Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, but he’s still the dominant force for this Bucks squad in the middle. This is expected to be more of a defensive showdown, which means enough missed shots for Antetokounmpo to grab 12 or more rebounds Thursday.

Joel Embiid over 28.5 points (-115)

Embiid actually went under this line twice in his four games against the Bucks last year, although one of the unders came at 28 points. The reigning MVP has been part of the rumor mill all offseason, with a lot of speculation about his next destination given the situation in Philadelphia. Look for Embiid to put all that aside tonight and showcase his dominance. The Sixers don’t really have anyone else who can score in bunches with Harden out, so Embiid is likely to get most of the touches offensively.

Damian Lillard under 4.5 3-pointers (-155)

Lillard took 11.3 shots from deep per game a season ago, so there’s certainly enough volume to think about taking the over on this line at +120. Furthermore, the point guard is likely going to have favorable looks with his Bucks teammates commanding more defensive attention than his Portland roster. However, we’re likely to see Lillard attack the basket more in this game and distribute to others. He’s not going to see the same volume of shots he saw in Portland and even though it’s his home debut, I think Lillard plays more within the fabric of the team and doesn’t launch at will.

More From DraftKings Network