Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Suns vs. Lakers on Thursday

Opening week of the 2023-24 NBA season rolls on and tonight’s slate will feature a battle of two Western Conference contenders as the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

Below, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austin Reaves over 14.5 points (+100)

Reaves put up 14 points in the Lakers’ 119-107 loss to the Nuggets in their opener on Tuesday. The rising guard was able to put up 11 shot attempts and made five of seven attempts from the charity stripe. One would imagine he’d get a similar number of looks from the floor and the factor of being at home could mean a better shooting night. I’m taking the over as I think he blows past 14.5.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 3-pointers (+110)

Durant put up 18 points in the Suns’ 108-104 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday, but only made one three-pointer in the contest. That could be attributed to Devin Booker taking control of the offense as he ended up as Phoenix’s top scorer in the opener. However, Durant will most likely have to shoulder the load this evening with both Booker and Bradley Beal listed as doubtful. More shot attempts means more three-point attempts and I think KD gets at least three this evening.

Gabe Vincent over 1.5 rebounds (+130)

Vincent logged 22 minutes off the bench in his Lakers’ debut on Tuesday and finished with six points and one rebound in his time on the floor. He’ll most likely get a similar workload this evening and it’s not too muck to ask him bring down at least two boards tonight.