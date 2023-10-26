NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, October 26

We’ve got just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t quality value plays to put in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns, $4,700

On a roster where the star names jump off the page, Okogie could be the key piece determining how far the Suns actually go. He’s going to have to hit open shots, which he did well in Tuesday’s opener. With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal both doubtful to play tonight, Okogie is an easy option to round out DFS lineups.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,600

Connaughton averaged 18 DKFP per game a season ago and should see decent minutes with Khris Middleton still not at 100% in terms of workload. The veteran Bucks wing contributes in every facet of the game and can shoot the triple, giving him some upside over other players in this price range.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,000

Hachimura struggled in the season opener, logging six points and three rebounds in 15 minutes. It looks like LeBron James is going to stay at around 30 minutes per game and Jarred Vanderbilt is still out, which means there’s a chance Hachimura gets more run tonight. If he can hit a couple outside shots, he’ll make good on this price point for those who roster him in DFS contests.