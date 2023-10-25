 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA returning to East vs. West format for 2024 All-Star Game

The league will bring back its traditional format for the showcase.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NBA ALL-STAR 2024 HOST COMMITTEE UNVEILS LUCAS OIL STADIUM AS MULTI-PURPOSE VENUE FOR NBA ALL-STAR 2024
Steve Simon of the Indiana Pacers speaks during the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announcement that State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17. As one of the most anticipated events during NBA All-Star, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night brings together many of the league’s brightest stars to showcase their skills in AT&T Slam Dunk, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the Kia Skills Challenge. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA will return to a traditional East vs. West format for the All-Star Game in 2024, ending a series of contests featuring captains and an All-Star Game draft. Last year’s All-Star Game featured a live draft 15 minutes before tipoff, while the other drafts happened a week or two before the event. The draft format began in 2018.

There have been a lot of conversations surrounding the All-Star Game and how to make it more competitive for fans, but players have largely taken it lightly and some don’t even participate due to lingering injuries. The break is an opportunity to rest up for the most important part of the season and with the league cracking down on load management during the year, we could see more stars take the All-Star festivities off.

As far as selections go, the only true change of a return to the East vs. West format will be the teams. Even during the draft era, players were selected as All-Stars based on their conference and then were put into the draft pool. With the return to the traditional format, those rosters will already be set.

More From DraftKings Network