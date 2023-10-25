NBA returning to East vs. West format for 2024 All-Star Game

The NBA will return to a traditional East vs. West format for the All-Star Game in 2024, ending a series of contests featuring captains and an All-Star Game draft. Last year’s All-Star Game featured a live draft 15 minutes before tipoff, while the other drafts happened a week or two before the event. The draft format began in 2018.

The NBA today announced changes to the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/nhb3A51fC2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 25, 2023

There have been a lot of conversations surrounding the All-Star Game and how to make it more competitive for fans, but players have largely taken it lightly and some don’t even participate due to lingering injuries. The break is an opportunity to rest up for the most important part of the season and with the league cracking down on load management during the year, we could see more stars take the All-Star festivities off.

As far as selections go, the only true change of a return to the East vs. West format will be the teams. Even during the draft era, players were selected as All-Stars based on their conference and then were put into the draft pool. With the return to the traditional format, those rosters will already be set.