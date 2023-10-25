Army to join American Conference for football only in 2024

The Army Black Knights will join the American Athletic Conference in 2024 as a football-only member. The Knights are currently independent, and they will be joining up with the rival Navy Midshipmen as well as Tulane, Tulsa, FAU, and Memphis in their new conference. SMU will leave the conference to join the ACC in 2024.

The Army-Navy game will continue to be played as a non-conference game the weekend after conference championships. There is always the possibility that the two teams would meet up in the AAC Championship Game if they finish first and second in the conference, but even if they face each other there, the traditional rivalry game would still be played the following weekend.

Army will also continue their rivalry series with Air Force, which is a member of the Mountain West Conference. Before their independence, Army was a member of Conference-USA in the 1990s and early 2000s.