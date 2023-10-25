Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson limited in practice Thursday ahead of Week 8 vs. Packers

Update, Oct. 26 — The Vikings conducted another walkthrough on Thursday, and Hockenson was upgraded to a limited participant. Friday will likely be the team’s only full practice of the week so a lot will be determined there before heading into the weekend and the matchup against the Packers.

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Vikings are coming off an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers. The offense could be missing one of its biggest pieces as tight end T.J. Hockenson is starting the week off not practicing. He is dealing with a foot injury.

Wednesday's #Vikings injury report*



*The Vikings did not hold an official practice today and today's report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/TznEJxdgN3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Technically, Minnesota didn’t practice on Wednesday after Monday Night Football and just had a walkthrough. Still, Hockenson was estimated to not have practiced if there had been an official practice. Hockenson has stepped up in the offense with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. He has 47 receptions on 59 targets for 390 yards and two touchdowns. If Hockenson is active, you are going to start him.

If Hockenson sits, his backup Josh Oliver will take over as the starter. Despite the increased target share, Oliver is not going to be worth the risk of starting.